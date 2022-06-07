Watch a movie with your family at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — You can bring your family to watch a movie at M&T Bank Stadium.

On Friday, June 10, the Baltimore Ravens are hosting their movie night. This year's movie on the big screen is "Sing 2."

Before the movie, you can take a tour of the locker rooms , get your face painted, enjoy the bounce house and play games on the field. The Ravens cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will also be in attendance.

Gates open at 5:30. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Parking is free in Lots B and C starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for anyone over three years old start at $10.

You can buy tickets here.