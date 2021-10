HIGLANDTOWN, Md — Authorities continue to investigate a store burglary that occurred this morning.

Baltimore County officers responded to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue at 3:35 a.m., for a Burglary of an ATM inside a Walgreens.

The suspects drove a van through the front entrance of the store, removed the ATM from inside, and fled the location in their vehicle.

At this time no arrests have been made. We will continue to keep you updated information as the story develops.