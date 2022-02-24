Vote for American Visionary Art Museum as 'Best Art Museum'

BALTIMORE — One of the best art museums in the country is right here in Baltimore. You can help prove that it's the best.

USA Today has a contest right now looking for the 10 best Art Museums in the country.

The good news: AVAM was #1 for a week straight; the bad news: we’ve slipped to #3. Help us get back to 1st by voting for your favorite museum. With your help, we’ll surely get there! Thank you Baltimore! @MayorBMScott @promoandarts @BaltimoreMD https://t.co/F8yMMl7Epb — AmVisionaryArtMuseum (@TheAVAM) February 23, 2022

Polls are open now through Monday, March 14 at noon. A winner will be announced March 25.

You can vote for the American Visionary Art Museum here.

