Vote for American Visionary Art Museum as 'Best Art Museum'

You can vote now through March 14 at noon.
Posted at 2:09 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 02:09:01-05

BALTIMORE — One of the best art museums in the country is right here in Baltimore. You can help prove that it's the best.

USA Today has a contest right now looking for the 10 best Art Museums in the country.

Polls are open now through Monday, March 14 at noon. A winner will be announced March 25.

You can vote for the American Visionary Art Museum here.

