VA Maryland honors veterans with walk-in vaccine clinic on Veterans Day

BALTIMORE — VA Maryland looks to accommodate to our servicemen and servicewomen on Veterans Day.

In collaboration with the Maryland National Guard, VA Maryland will hold a Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Booster & Flu Shot Clinic on Veterans day Thursday, November 11. This event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

The flu shot will be available to all enrolled Veterans. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccinations will be available to enrolled Veterans who meet the following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention guidelines.

Veterans who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, must be 65 years and older, Age 18+ who live in long-term care and high-risk settings as well as veterans who are 18 years and older who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months ago are the following groups eligible for a booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose.

While not eligible to receive the flu shot, the following groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot at the Baltimore VA Medical Center on November 11 if they meet the CDC guidelines outlined above.

As a walk-in clinic, individuals will be served on a first come, first served basis. Masking and social distancing are required at all times inside the Baltimore VA Medical Center. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be available during this Walk-In COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot Clinic.

Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA Health Identification Card to receive the COVID-19 booster and flu shots. Spouses, caregivers and unenrolled Veterans must show a photo ID (driver’s license, passport, or other federal, state or local photo ID) to receive a booster shot. All individuals must bring a copy of their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to verify the date they received their last vaccination.