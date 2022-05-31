United States Postal Service hosting career fair

Watch
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 31, 2022
BALTIMORE — United States Postal Service is working to fill some positions.

There's a job fair Monday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Baltimore County Workforce Development Center.
The post office says there are more than 2,000 different opportunities available that range from part-time to full-time.

If you plan on applying, there are a few requirements that must be met first. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background check. Applicants must also be able to pass a drug screening and be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Click here to apply.

