United States Postal Service hosting career fair

BALTIMORE — United States Postal Service is working to fill some positions.

There's a job fair Monday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Baltimore County Workforce Development Center.

. The fair will be from10 am-1pm at the Baltimore County Workforce Development Center located at 11101 McCormick Rd. Suite 102 Baltimore, MD 21031.

The post office says there are more than 2,000 different opportunities available that range from part-time to full-time.

If you plan on applying, there are a few requirements that must be met first. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background check. Applicants must also be able to pass a drug screening and be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Click here to apply.