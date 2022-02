BALTIMORE — A local college gets a major recognition for research.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County received the Carnegie Classification. The university says that's the nation's highest level of research performance. UMBC is now one of 146 doctoral universities with what's known as Research 1 or R1. 107 public and 39 private universities are considered to have very high research activity.

UMBC joins Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland to earn that distinction.