Two young people from Baltimore accused of hitting Calvert County deputy's car, speeding more than 100 mph

DUNKIRK, Md. — Two young people from Baltimore faces charges in connection to a serious crash in southern Maryland that injured a sheriff's deputy.

Around 7 a.m. Monday morning, the sheriff's office in Calvert County received a call about two vehicles speeding southbound on Maryland Route 4. The cars were going more than 100 mph in and out of traffic in the Dunkirk area.

Deputies say one of the drivers tried to escape a traffic stop, but crossed over the median, struck a light pole and hit a marked police car with a deputy and K-9 partner. That deputy, identified as DFC. Idol, and their K-9 partner were taken to shock trauma in Baltimore where they were treated and released. The driver who hit the deputy was arrested.

Police say the driver of the second car drove up an embankment further south in the St. Leonard area. The suspect got out of their vehicle and ran into the woods where they were later captured.

The sheriff's office says both of those vehicles had been stolen by the two juvenile suspects from Baltimore.

They face theft and traffic charges along with a charge of second degree assault of an officer.