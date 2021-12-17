Two people hospitalized after being shot in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md — Detectives are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place in Edgewood Thursday night.

On December 16, at 7:31 p.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of Hanson Road to find 20-year-old Damon Hilton suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body in the Royal Lands Deli. Another victim identified as 30-year-old Jamil Perry also suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body. Both victims went to the hospital and are expected to recover. Investigators also noticed several gunshots had been fired at the 1600 block of Ashby Square. No charges have been filed in the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-836-5430. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information to the metro crime stoppers Tipline 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to an arrest and indictment, you may receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.