BALTIMORE — A Baltimore county man has been charged with 1st degree attempted murder. 20-year-old Raymond Anderson was arrested for shooting a 23-year-old in the leg on May 11 at on the 2000 block of Braddish Avenue.

Baltimore Police Department

At the time officers arrived to the scene only to find the person suffering a gunshot wound. They were transported to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Anderson was arrested in August. Larry Williams has also been charged in this case.