Two of America's Favorite Foods Now One

Why choose between burgers and pizza when you can have both? MOD Pizza is taking two of America’s favorite foods and combining them. For a limited time, burger and pizza fans can pick up the new Cheesy Backyard-Burger Pizza at any MOD location. It has Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, zesty pickle chips, arugula, and MOD’S own Roma ranch dressing. It is available in three different sizes: mini (6in), MOD (11in), mega (11in thick crust). For this week only, MOD’s is offering their new pizza in the MOD size for just 7 dollars. If you choose the deal, you are limited getting the pizza with only its original ingredients however, you do have the option to take off the meat. If you’re not a pizza/burger person and want to stay on the healthy side of the MOD menu, they have brought back their Strawberry Summer Salad.

This summer salad is made with mixed greens, sherry Dijon vinaigrette, pickled red onions, cucumbers, gorgonzola, strawberries, and balsamic-fig glaze. Just like the pizza, this also comes in three different sizes; mini (side salad), MOD (entrée salad), and mega (serves 2-4 people). In celebration of the salad’s return, you can also purchase a MOD size salad for just 7 dollars for the remainder of the week.