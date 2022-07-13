Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Two of America's Favorite Foods Now One

MOD Burger Pizza
MOD Pizza
MOD Burger Pizza
MOD Strawberry Salad
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 08:28:31-04

Why choose between burgers and pizza when you can have both? MOD Pizza is taking two of America’s favorite foods and combining them. For a limited time, burger and pizza fans can pick up the new Cheesy Backyard-Burger Pizza at any MOD location. It has Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, zesty pickle chips, arugula, and MOD’S own Roma ranch dressing. It is available in three different sizes: mini (6in), MOD (11in), mega (11in thick crust). For this week only, MOD’s is offering their new pizza in the MOD size for just 7 dollars. If you choose the deal, you are limited getting the pizza with only its original ingredients however, you do have the option to take off the meat. If you’re not a pizza/burger person and want to stay on the healthy side of the MOD menu, they have brought back their Strawberry Summer Salad.

This summer salad is made with mixed greens, sherry Dijon vinaigrette, pickled red onions, cucumbers, gorgonzola, strawberries, and balsamic-fig glaze. Just like the pizza, this also comes in three different sizes; mini (side salad), MOD (entrée salad), and mega (serves 2-4 people). In celebration of the salad’s return, you can also purchase a MOD size salad for just 7 dollars for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019