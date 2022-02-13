Two juveniles shot Saturday night in Annapolis

Two juveniles were shot Saturday night in Annapolis.

It happened in the 100 block of Obery Court just after 7:30pm. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims but say they were transported to an area hospital.

Police do believe this is an isolated incident and say there appears to be no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.