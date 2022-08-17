Turtles Released Back To Natural Habitat

BALTIMORE, Md — After 9 months of rehabilitation at The National Aquarium, two turtles will be making their way back to the water. Tomorrow two more endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtles- Bassoon and Cello- will be released back into the water at Assateague State Park. The two came to the aquarium in November of 2021 as part of a group of rescue turtles from the coast of Massachusetts.

Most of the turtles were healthy enough to be sent back sooner rather than later however some needed an extended stay. Especially Bassoon. When he arrived at the aquarium, he was unable to move his jaw to eat his food. The team there came up with a plan to help Bassoon by using medicine, physical therapy, and acupuncture. Now, Bassoon is healthy enough to be returned to his natural habitat.