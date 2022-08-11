Trips That Make Cents: Sunflower Gardens in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — You can enjoy the great outdoors and pick beautiful flowers without breaking your budget.

The Sunflower Gardens in Westminster have fields of all kinds of flowers on the property. Farmer Dave has ran the sunflower garden for 25 years. It started as a smaller garden and has grown to several.

Photojournalist Erick Ferris

The gardens feature several peaks throughout the summer. Growing seasons are staggered and sunflowers are not the only ones you can find.

Bee careful! There are bees all over the gardens. But don't worry. They're just actively pollinating from flower to flower.

Photojournalist Erick Ferris

There are plenty of items you can buy including herbs, mason jars and vases.

Admission is $5 for adults. Kids are always free. If you're picking a bouquet of flowers, you pay $18.