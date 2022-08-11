Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Trips That Make Cents: Sunflower Gardens in Westminster

Farmer Dave has ran the sunflower garden for 25 years. It started as a smaller garden and has grown to several.
sunflower garden.png
Posted at 7:32 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 07:42:09-04

WESTMINSTER, Md.  — You can enjoy the great outdoors and pick beautiful flowers without breaking your budget.

The Sunflower Gardens in Westminster have fields of all kinds of flowers on the property. Farmer Dave has ran the sunflower garden for 25 years. It started as a smaller garden and has grown to several.

sunflower 2.png

The gardens feature several peaks throughout the summer. Growing seasons are staggered and sunflowers are not the only ones you can find.

Bee careful! There are bees all over the gardens. But don't worry. They're just actively pollinating from flower to flower.

bee heaven.png

There are plenty of items you can buy including herbs, mason jars and vases.

Admission is $5 for adults. Kids are always free. If you're picking a bouquet of flowers, you pay $18.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019