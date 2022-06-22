Travel Things To Know Before 4th Of July

BALTIMORE, Md — The fourth of July weekend is just a week away and despite the high prices everywhere you look, AAA still predicts 47.9 million people will be traveling at least 50 miles or more. They say this increase is up 3.7 percent since just last year when we were still in pandemic status.

It is expected that of the 47.9 million people traveling, 42 million of them will be loading up the car and hitting the road. Last year, a total of 46.2 million people traveled. 41.8 million of them used their car making a 3.7 percent difference from this year.

Although Gas maintains its high price with the national average being $4.96 its being predicted that more people will be traveling by car. It’s believed that airline issues are causing more people to make the decision to drive.

According to the website flightaware, so far 5,248 flights coming to the U.S. or leaving have been delayed and 597 have been canceled. However, with a one-way ticket from Baltimore to Orlando being just over $600, it can be understood why families are willing to take the risk of their flight getting canceled

AAA recommends if you’re traveling for fourth of July weekend, have at least two back up plans and look for discounts and rewards you can use because finding a last-minute deal is unlikely.

