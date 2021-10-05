Traffic modifications made for annual Baltimore marathon

BALTIMORE — As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Baltimore Marathon, there will be commercial vehicle restrictions downtown on Saturday, October 9th.

The city is advising motorists of the temporary road closures, lane closures and parking restrictions for the event as approximately 10,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s event.

The 26.2 mile marathon will kick off from Oriole Park at Camden Yards starting at 8:00 a.m. In conjunction with the marathon, the Carefirst Blue Cross Blue Shield Half Marathon will also be held, along with the Belcara Health 5K and the new Pandora 10K Race.

Residents and visitors in the city are encourages to plan ahead in case of major traffic delays. This includes using roadways north of 33rd Street, south of McComas Street, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and east of Highland Avenue.

On race day, motorists should pay close attention to posted parking restrictions, as vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.

Residents are also encouraged to use public transportation during this event as The Metro Subway is a great option for traveling and you will not be affected by the marathon.