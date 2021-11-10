Towson honors Wardell Turner with new uniforms for Saturday's matchup

TOWSON, Md — Towson football will be honoring one of it's own this Saturday in their final home regular season game.

For the upcoming Military Appreciation Game against Elon this Saturday, Towson will be debuting their military appreciation uniforms to honor former Towson football player and Army Sergeant Major Wardell Turner who passed away from an IED attack in Afghanistan in 2014.

Wardell is honored every year with the Wardell Turner Scholarship that has been awarded annually since 2016 to a defensive back who is in good academic standing and demonstrates leadership, selfless service and commitment. This year defensive back Jamal Gay is the recipient of the scholarship.

The Under Armor designed uniforms feature camouflage of the numbers and sleeves to go along with a gray jersey color. In addition, the pants will have a patch with the command sergeant major rank insignia, the rank of Turner when he passed. On the helmet, the Tiger Head will have the USA flag in gray and black, plus players will have the option of having a military branch sticker.

Saturday's game vs Elon will be at 2 p.m., at Johnny Unitas Stadium.