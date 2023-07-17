Top-ranked 9-year-old sprinter in Maryland qualifies for Junior Olympics in Iowa

BALTIMORE — One 9-year-old is hoping to go to the junior Olympics in Iowa next week.

Kayden-a straight "A" student- is a member of the Maryland Blaze Track Club. He currently is the top-ranked 9-year-old sprinter in the state and in the top five for 200- and 400-meter events in the city.

Last year, Kayden was in the top 20 kid athletes for the 200M and placed 6th place in the nation for the 400M. This year, he qualifies for three events: the 400M, 200M and the 4 by 400 relay.

To get to the Junior Olympics in Iowa, Kayden is hoping to raise $2,000. If you would like to help Kayden sprint his way to the finish line, you can donate to his Gofundme here.