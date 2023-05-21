Time for a change? Questions to ask before switching careers

ORLANDO, Fl. — ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- In the last two years, one in three Americans have switched jobs. Better pay was the most common reason for leaving their current employer. However, pay is not the only thing to consider.

From moving up, to moving out, the average person will change jobs 12 times during their lifetime. There are steps to take when deciding when it’s time for a change.

The first thing to consider is whether you enjoy what you do. Over a lifetime, the average person spends 90 thousand hours working. This is about a third of your life. If you don’t enjoy what you do, you could be happier switching careers.

Next, simple issues like pay or a long commute can play a part in wanting to leave your current company. However, if the problem you’re facing is industry-wide, lack of open positions or the inability for flexible hours, it may be time for a career change.

Some other questions to ask yourself are, are their opportunities for advancement in your current field, can your skills be used in a different industry, are you willing to start from the bottom in a new field, and can you afford to make a career change. If the new career you want to get into requires schooling, can you afford to not work or work only part-time while going to school?

One more question to ask is, how will the career change affect others who rely on you? Not discussing before you decide to switch careers can cause a major strain on your family. Having support from your loved ones can make the transition easier.