Threatening message has Texas man facing federal charges

BALTIMORE — A Texas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for sending threatening messages as a Maryland medical doctor.

51-year-old Scott Eli Harris, age 51, of Aubrey, Texas is facing federal charges for a threatening message sent to a Maryland medical doctor, who publicly advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine. Several attorneys and court officials announced the indictment. Scott will have a court hearing on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.

“We take seriously threats and intimidation, and this charge makes clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally,” said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those making such threats.”

The one-count indictment alleges that, on July 12, Harris’ sent violent threats saying “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t .… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.”

If convicted, Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI for their work in the investigation in regards to the threats made by Harris.