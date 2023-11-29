There's a new mayor in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — When William Paca Elementary student, Amaya, woke up on Wednesday, she had no idea she'd be responsible for an entire city.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott swore her in as Mayor of BizTown on Wednesday. The Junior Achievement program functions as an entire simulated city. Students take on jobs of bankers, doctors, construction workers, and more to learn about different careers paths as they keep the city running.

We caught up with Madam Mayor Amaya and asked how the day was going.

It's really nice. I like how supportive everyone is and how much people like to work together. - Amaya, Mayor of BizTown

Junior Achievement says they want to teach students three main skills - financial capability, work readiness, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

BizTown opened in Baltimore a little over a year ago. Junior Achievement estimates over 20,000 students participate in the program throughout the year.