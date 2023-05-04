The race for Maryland Senate

Maryland's Senior Senator, Ben Cardin, announced his retirement on May 1st.

Will Jawando, Montgomery County Councilmember and activist was the first to officially put his name in as a candidate for U.S. Senate. He announced on Tuesday, May 2nd with this video.

On Thursday, May 4th, Congressman David Trone announced he would be running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Cardin. Trone currently represents Maryland's 6th district that covers Garrett, Allegany, Frederick and Washington Counties.

Maryland's Primary Election is set for May 14, 2024, with early voting running May 2-9. The General Election will be November 5th. Early voting will start October 24th and run through October 31st.

