The Maryland State Fair Returns

TIMONIUM, Md — Every Marylander’s favorite end of summer event is back, The Maryland State Fair! The fair will be here for 3 full weekends of fun, August 25-28, September 1-5, and September 8-11. The fair has so many new events this year that it will feel like your first time visiting all over again.

For starters, the fair will host M&T Bank presents Live! ON TRACK! for their concert series with performances by rapper Nelly, country music stars Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina and rock band Styx. Other local bands will also be performing this year. Outside of music entertainment, there will be several other entertaining events perfect for families.

On September 2nd, families can visit the U-Learn Barn for Barnyard Bedtime Tales. At 6 o’clock, kids will be able to read the animals a bedtime story. The fun doesn’t stop there. During the last two weeks of the fair, there will be a magic show called Agricadabra Magic Show. This show is not just meant to entertain, the show is meant to teach about the importance of agriculture. Families can also checkout the Swifty Swine Racing Pig Show. Fairgoers will have a chance to catch and cheer for some celebrity pigs like Justin Bieboar, Christina Hogulera, and Kevin Bacon to name a few. While there are many new things coming to this year’s fair, there are also many classics returning.

Odyssey Axe Throwing will make its return and park its trailer on the fairgrounds to give fairgoers ages 9 and up a chance to throw an axe and hit the bullseye. Also returning is the chance to see a miracle happen. Like always, Marylanders will have the chance to see chicks hatching along with calves and piglets being born. There are so many other things happening at the fair this year that you don’t want to miss.

Now until this Friday (August 19th) at 5pm, you can purchase tickets to the fair at a discounted rate. Tickets and ride wristbands can be bought individually or as packages on the fair’s website.