Maryland Food Bank looks to fight food insecurity at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — The fight against hunger continues this weekend at Camden Yards.

Volunteers with the Maryland Food Bank will be collecting monetary donations from fans during the Orioles four game home stand against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Residents all over the state were devastated by the pandemic and the Maryland Food Bank saw a spike that hasn't let up. The demand for help has been unlike anything the organization has experienced.

The food bank has distributed the equivalent of 66 million meals between March 2020 and June 2021.

Food insecurity has been a problem in Maryland and many other states, unfortunate economic situations have left many more people unsure where their next meal will come from.

Roughly two million Marylander's may face food insecurity this year, but the Orioles are looking to be part of the solution in the fight to end hunger in Maryland.