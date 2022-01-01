The First New Year's Eve Baltimore baby

BALTIMORE — Baltimore and the state of Maryland welcomed the first baby of the year at exactly 11 minutes after midnight.

Joice and Marc were surprised as their new born Baby Jacob wasn’t due until January 18th.

Baby Jacob weighed in at a perfect 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“We are so happy he’s here. We did not expect to have a new year baby. His big sisters Liyam and Ellie are excited to meet him,” said mom Joice.

