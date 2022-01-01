Watch
The First New Year's Eve Baltimore baby

Med Star Health Central Maryland
First new born of the New Year
First New Year's Eve Baby of Baltimore
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 01, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore and the state of Maryland welcomed the first baby of the year at exactly 11 minutes after midnight.

Joice and Marc were surprised as their new born Baby Jacob wasn’t due until January 18th.
Baby Jacob weighed in at a perfect 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“We are so happy he’s here. We did not expect to have a new year baby. His big sisters Liyam and Ellie are excited to meet him,” said mom Joice.

Baby Jacob will be a new addition to the family as he will join his big sisters Liam and Ellie.

