The Block owners, employees hold protest

Posted at 6:03 PM, Jan 25, 2022
BALTIMORE — An effort to save The Block in Baltimore continues.

Owners and employees of businesses in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street held a protest in front of Baltimore's City Hall Tuesday.

They're voicing their concerns about proposed state legislation that would impose a 10 p.m. curfew they say would essentially shut them down.

Those who back the bill point to a rise in crime in the area, but organizers say claims that The Block generates a large number of 9-1-1 calls is not true.

Business leaders from Little Italy and Fells Point were at Tuesday's demonstration in support, they say they fear they're next.

