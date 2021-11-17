The Baltimore Health Department is receiving a National Accreditation

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Health Department is being recognized for their achievements.

Today the department announced it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. The nonprofit organization was established in 2007 and it administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.

“We are so excited to be recognized by the PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement within public health," said Letitia Dzirasa, MD, Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department. “This recognition, during the ongoing public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, serves as reinforcement to the community and our stakeholders that the public health services we provide are responsive to the needs of the residents of Baltimore City. This accreditation also shows our commitment to continuously improving upon our delivery of essential public health services, including responding to a public health emergency.”

The national accreditation program receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. They look to improve the quality of their program as more than 80 percent of the U.S. population now reap the benefits of being served by a health department that has undergone PHAB’s rigorous assessment and accreditation process.