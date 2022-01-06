Teenager charged for commercial armed robberies in Laurel

LAUREL, Md — A series of armed robberies have led to a teenager and another accomplice from Laurel being charged.

19-year-old Demetrice Whitted of Thamesmeade Rd., has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, theft and weapons violations in four separate incidents. 22-year-old Malik White of the same address, was charged with armed robbery and theft in one of those cases.

The first incident occurred Dec. 2 at the Exxon in the 8800 block of Gorman Road in Laurel at 3:52 a.m. It was reported that Whitted entered the store, displayed a gun and passed a note to the employee demanding money. The employee complied and the suspect fled. No one was injured.

Ten days later it was reported that Whitted did the same thing at the Brewing Good Coffee Company in the 8600 block of Foundry Street in Savage at 3 p.m. During this incident the employee said the suspect was masked. No one was injured.

The third robbery was reported Jan. 5 at Savage Liquors in the 8800 block of Gorman Road in Laurel at 3:17 p.m. An employee reported that a male suspect entered the store, implied a gun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled with money, liquor and cigarettes. No one was injured however, a witness reported that the same man robbed the store on Dec. 29, but the incident was not reported to police.

Whitted has been charged in all four robberies and is being held at the Howard County Detention Center awaiting bond. White is charged in the Exxon robbery and is being held on no bond.