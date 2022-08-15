Sweet Summer Win

SYKESVILLE, Md — Most kids spend their summers outside in the pool or maybe even playing games with their friends but one 6 grader spent his summer winning a national cooking contest. Cameron Livesay is a young baker from Sykesville who entered the Farmers’ Almanac 2022 cooking contest and not only won, but Livesay’s cookies took him all the way to first place. The Famers’ Almanac host a unique cooking contest every year.

Each year they pick a specific ingredient that must be featured in each dish entered in the contest. Bakers that win the contest receive a cash prize. This year’s special ingredient was honey. Contestants had to use at least 2 tablespoons for their recipe to be considered. 11-year-old Cameron Livesay decided to make Honey Churro Cookies. According to his recipe, the cookies only take 10 minutes to make and use 1 tablespoon of honey for the actual cookie and another tablespoon for the sweet frosting on top. Livesay became interested in cooking last year when he was baking with his mom for a homeschool project. From there, things began to snowball.

As his interest peaked, he began cooking for his baseball and football team. Last year he received a Kitchen Aid mixer for his birthday and from there it seems things just continued to take off. Now, Cameron Livesay has his own website and is taking orders for not just cookies but cakes as well. Earlier this month, Livesay posted to his Instagram a video of him baking a graduation party. But the baking does not stop at desert. Just two days ago Livesay advertised that he is selling lemon and chocolate chip scones. If you would like to place an order for some of his treats, you can visit his website. Farmers’ Almanac has already started preparing for next years contest. Those wanting to participate in the 2023 blueberry can learn more here.