SUV driver hops a curb, hits two people, and runs in Baltimore

Baltimore City Police are looking for information after an SUV driver hopped a curb, struck two people, and then ran from the scene.

It happened Sunday just before 6 o'clock in the 300 block of East Saratoga Street, that's the city's Central District.

A 54-year-old man and another unidentified adult male were both struck by the vehicle. They were taken area hospitals where the unidentified man was pronounced dead.

No word on the other man's condition.

Police say, after the driver struck the men, put the vehicle in park and ran.

If you have information on this incident you are asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.