SEVERNA PARK, Md — Officers are searching for a suspect who reportedly tampered with motor vehicles in Severna Park on September 25, at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Three vehicles parked on Lakeland Road South and Pinefield Drive were entered, rummaged through, and personal items were stolen.

Surveillance captured a photo of the suspect and Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or their Tip Line

410-222-4700.