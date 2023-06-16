BEL AIR, Md — The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a summer movie night beginning June 16th.

It will be a three-part series throughout the summer that will feature one family friendly movie each night. Each night will also feature other activities before the movies like face painting.

Summer movie nights begins on June 16th with Puss In Boots as it’s first film. The 2018 version of The Grinch will play July 21st followed by DC League of Siper-Pets on August 18th.

Each film is free to watch. Summer movie nights start at 7:15 p.m. at Shamrock Park in Bel Air. Each event is expected to be outside, however, if it rains, an announcement will be made no later than 3 p.m. that day.

More information can be found here.