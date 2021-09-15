Students voicing concerns regarding sexual assault allegations

BALTIMORE — Dozens of students walk out of class in Baltimore to stand against sexual assault. It involved students at Baltimore city college as well as some other schools. One student at Baltimore City College tells us there have been reports of several sexual assaults on and off campus involving students. She says the victims reported the attacks but says Baltimore city public schools isn't doing enough to investigate or to protect student victims.

"The administration says that they're investigating, and the administration says that they're going through protocols, but we don't get-- they didn't offer any counseling, they didn't-- like a one-paragraph email that's not even addressing the situation it's always like a floating test somewhere, it's never really an actual address. It's never like, hey do you need help, what can we do?' and that's been something that hasn't been shown within the system, and specifically our school."

Baltimore city schools says they are aware of the allegations adding they were reported to school leaders and acted upon. Their spokesperson says a title IX investigation has also been opened to figure out what happened.

