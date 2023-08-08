Watch Now
Gallery: Storm leaves behind severe damage throughout Maryland

Severe storms rolled through Maryland Monday night leaving sever damage behind.

Many trees knocked down in Monkton! Many trees knocked down in Monkton!Photo by: Heidi Nyland Many trees knocked down in Monkton! Many trees knocked down in Monkton!Photo by: Heidi Nyland Many trees knocked down in Monkton! Many trees knocked down in Monkton!Photo by: Heidi Nyland Power still out in Hampstead Power still out in HampsteadPhoto by: Denise Malbro More storm damage from Troyer Rd More storm damage from Troyer Rd. In Northern Harford County. Two people at home at the time both got out safely.Photo by: Paul Jaffey, WMAR More storm damage from Troyer Rd. More storm damage from Troyer Rd. In Northern Harford County. Two people at home at the time both got out safely.Photo by: Paul Jaffey, WMAR More storm damage from Troyer Rd. More storm damage from Troyer Rd. In Northern Harford County. Two people at home at the time both got out safely.Photo by: Paul Jaffey, WMAR More storm damage from Troyer Rd. More storm damage from Troyer Rd. In Northern Harford County. Two people at home at the time both got out safely.Photo by: Paul Jaffey, WMAR 30+ utility poles down in Westminster! 30+ utility poles down in Westminster!Photo by: Stevie Daniels, WMAR Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 10.33.18 AM.png Large tree down in Towson along Kenilworth near the Towsontown recreation council.Photo by: Jeff Morgan, WMAR Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 10.33.46 AM.png Large tree down in Towson along Kenilworth near the Towsontown recreation council.Photo by: Jeff Morgan, WMAR Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 10.33.29 AM.png Large tree down in Towson along Kenilworth near the Towsontown recreation council.Photo by: Jeff Morgan, WMAR Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 10.36.11 AM.png Tree destroys a resident's yard fencePhoto by: Manny Locke, WMAR Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 10.37.17 AM.png Fallen tree destroys resident's yard fencePhoto by: Manny Locke, WMAR Fallen tree in Harford County .jpeg Photo by: Harford County, MD Volunteer Fire & EMS

