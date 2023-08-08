Gallery: Storm leaves behind severe damage throughout Maryland

Share Facebook

Many trees knocked down in Monkton! Heidi Nyland

Power still out in Hampstead Denise Malbro

More storm damage from Troyer Rd. In Northern Harford County. Two people at home at the time both got out safely. Paul Jaffey, WMAR

30+ utility poles down in Westminster! Stevie Daniels, WMAR

Large tree down in Towson along Kenilworth near the Towsontown recreation council. Jeff Morgan, WMAR

Tree destroys a resident's yard fence Manny Locke, WMAR

Fallen tree destroys resident's yard fence Manny Locke, WMAR

Harford County, MD Volunteer Fire & EMS

