Sticker Shock: Rising cost of the Pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Toilet paper was a hard-to-find commodity at the height of the pandemic. Now that supply has caught up with demand, prices are skyrocketing. Some major toilet paper brands say they will be raising prices by almost ten percent in the next couple of months.

Now that cases of COVID-19 are going down in the United States, something else is going up.

Grocery bills are getting higher. Prices for eggs and ground beef are up seven percent. Bread is up by eleven percent. Fresh fruits five percent higher than they were a year ago. Alcohol is also two percent higher. and are you planning to fire up the grill this summer? Expect to pay more for bacon and hot dogs due to COVID-19 production disruption. you will also pay more for gas to get you to and from the grocery store.

That’s not all. home repair, renovation and building will also cost more. Why the increase? Labor economists blame lack of workers and materials. after the historic layoffs during the lockdown, businesses are struggling to meet the surging consumer demand. They say prices will come back down after wages go up, and people get back to work.

The New York Times says consumers should expect higher prices, longer wait times and delays in service.

