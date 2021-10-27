State Police increase starting salary in efforts to recruit troopers

PIKESVILLE, Md — State police are recruiting more troopers and are increasing their starting salary for newly hired troopers.

A salary increase was announced for newly hired troopers as many law enforcement agencies around the country work to recruit qualified applicants. Effective January 1, 2022 the state will increase the starting pay of trooper candidates from $35,000 to $51,000.

Maryland State Police Academy salary will be $55,704 per year upon completion. Upon graduation candidates with verifiable prior law enforcement experience will be eligible for advanced placement on the Troopers Salary Schedule on a year for year basis up to midpoint.

The salary enhancement is a result of an agreement reached by the Maryland State Police, the State Law Enforcement Labor Alliance (SLEOLA) and the State of Maryland. This is a part of Governor Hogan’s recent law enforcement funding initiative to enhance public safety statewide.

“Today, we are taking the first step in implementing our $150 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative by ensuring that we offer more competitive salaries to the troopers who will be putting their lives on the line every day to keep the rest of us safe, said Hogan. We need more investment in public safety so that we can recruit and retain quality officers, increase diversity, expand community policing efforts, improve training, and provide better technology and equipment. Instead of defunding the police, we are re-funding the police.”

The Maryland State Police is currently accepting applications for an Academy Class, slated to begin in January. The 153rd Maryland State Police Academy Class is almost at the half-way mark of their six months of training. 42 candidates are expected to graduate in March 2022.

To be eligible to apply to become a Maryland state trooper include you must be at least 20 years of age having not reached your 59th birthday, a united states Citizen, Maryland resident upon graduation as Trooper, a High School Diploma or GED before being hired, a valid driver’s license in any state with a satisfactory driving record, and you must have sound morals with a clean drug and criminal history.

While the basic duties of a trooper include investigating traffic crashes and criminal incidents, issuing citations and enforcing the laws of Maryland, many troopers are assigned to specialized divisions and units.

Along with the variety of career opportunities, the Maryland State Police offers a competitive benefit package. Troopers are provided take home vehicles, the ability to earn college credits, excellent health coverage, paid leave, annual salary increases, a defined benefit retirement package, education and fitness bonuses, and a clothing allowance. Anyone between the ages 20 through 59 is invited to an orientation, the first step in the process where applicants learn more about how to get started.

The Applicant Orientation is an open-house orientation conducted by members of the Maryland State Police recruitment staff both virtually and in-person. In-person orientations are regionalized and take place throughout the state. Qualified applicants are being sought for an academy class that will begin in January, 2022. It is during this phase that applicants complete the Initial Applicant Information packet, and receive more information on how to begin the career almost immediately.