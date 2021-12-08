Stabbing in Harford County leaves authorities searching for answers

EDGEWOOD, Md — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place in Edgewood Tuesday afternoon.

On December 7 at 9:00 p.m., authorities arrived to the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway to find 30-year-old Richard Klunk suffering a stab wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical center for treatment of his serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to the investigation, on Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m., Klunk was in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway when a verbal altercation between Klunk and and other individuals led to a stabbing. The suspects of the crime who stabbed Klunk fled the scene and the victim spent several hours walking around the area where the stabbing occurred. After Klunk's conditions worsened 911 was called.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.