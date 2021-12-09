Southern High School on alert after man trespasses school property with knife

HARDWOOD, Md — Authorities in Anne Arundel County are investigating an incident where a man trespassed Southern High School in Hardwood with a weapon.

On December 9 at 7:30 a.m., officers arrived to Southern High School in response to a trespassing and weapons violation. School administration and employees were alerted that there may have been an armed man with a knife on campus who did not attend the school. The trespasser was found with pepper spray and a smoking device with suspected marijuana residue. The trespasser also entered the school with a girl who not only had a knife but was enrolled at the school as well.

The man involved in the incident is facing charges for trespassing school property while the male trespasser and female accomplice are both facing charges for carrying a dangerous weapon on school property, disturbing school operations, dangerous weapon conceal, and disorderly conduct.

This incident is still under investigation however, nobody was threatened with a knife or pepper spray. Anyone with any information can call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.