Some cicadas will emerge in Maryland, other states this year

Some cicadas are expected to emerge from the ground a year late.

The Brood X cicada rises from its slumber once every 17 years but some of these guys overslept. Experts say it’s not uncommon to see some cicadas come a year or two later.

An expert from Mount Saint Joseph University says these stragglers coming out of the ground now has to do with soil temperatures. Just like us, cicadas like the warmth and once the soil gets to a temperature over 64 degrees, they start to rise to the occasion once again.

Scientists say southern states tend to see them first because soil gets warmer sooner and some may have already come up from the ground in late April.

By mid-May, the scientists believe cicadas will start to make an appearance in states like Indiana, Ohio and Maryland. While a week later, they’ll start to appear in the northern portion of Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

There is a bright side to this for those who don’t care for the five eyed insect. Experts say when they come a year or so later, humans don’t even realize it.

If you’re someone who enjoys seeing cicadas, you’re in for a fun time. There is an app called Cicada Safari that can be downloaded from your phone's app store. This app allows you to take videos and pictures and submit them. Your photos are then used to help create maps of where these insects are currently located.

The next time we will be able to experiences these creatures in full affect will be 2038.

