Some Anne Arundel County school employees to get bonuses

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Some employees with Anne Arundel County Public Schools could see a $1,000 bonus.

In a release on Friday, the district announced permanent employees will receive the bonus in recognition for their work to tackle increased responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I could not be more proud of our team and of the unrelenting dedication to students they have shown in the face of circumstances no one could have anticipated,”Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto said.

“In every school and office throughout our system, the members of our AACPS family have done far more than the public will ever see to propel our students forward. These bonuses are one small way to acknowledge that incredible work.”

The bonuses will be paid in two installments, with the first tentatively scheduled for March 10, 2022, and the second for June 30, 2022.

The bonuses were negotiated with AACPS’ four employee bargaining units and will come from funds available through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant programs. The amendment to AACPS’ original grant application that will fund the bonuses must be approved by the Maryland State Department of Education before employees receive them.

Permanent employees whose full-time equivalency is less than 0.75 will receive a pro-rated bonus.

Employees received two hours of personal wellness time in December. They also had their work year reduced by a day but will still receive pay.

The agreement reached on bonuses with Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County also includes compensation for teachers who must cover classes for absent colleagues.