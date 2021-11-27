Small businesses looking forward to busy weekend after Thanksgiving

BEL AIR, Md — Small businesses here on main street in Bel Air and all throughout our area are hoping for a busy holiday weekend.

Many businesses had to close their doors because of COVID the lack of people out and about - they just couldn't stay afloat.

Some have been able to bounce back within the last year and others are really relying on this holiday season to get back on track. We went to a style studio in Pikesville, a small women operated boutique the owner tells us how lucky they are to still be open because of their loyal customers but says they really haven't seen an improvement in sales until recently, this fall and she's hoping this upward trend will continue.

I think everybody should really support small business, the big box stores have support they don’t do for the community what small business does and if people don’t support the small business we really go away, said Lauren Rutkovitz employee at "A style studio."

They got more dressy clothes with velvet and leather thinking molire people will be going out after being cooped up last year and want to dress up!

She's asking you to shop small this weekend and support small businesses. They're festive here on main street and so are we! Be ready for some deals.