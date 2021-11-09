Shop Small with Stevie: Tried But True

Tried But True is one of the older consignment shops in the area and has been in business for 39 years!

Tried But True is located on York road in the historic Cockeysville Bank building! They carry gently used and new brand name clothes at an affordable price! You can find clothes from newborn to small juniors here. Baby-strollers, toys, baby gear, and handmade bows and headbands are sold here.

If you are searching for shoes or outerwear for young girls or boys, you must check this shop out!

Photo Credit: Tried But True

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tried-But-True-474686922585992

Instagram: @tried.but.true