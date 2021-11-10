Shop Small with Stevie: The Tot Spot

The Tot Spot is a family-owned and operated business in Owings Mills and has been around for 16 years! The owners of The Tot Spot are passionate about providing the opportunity for families to recycle their gently used items. They carry boys and girls clothing and shoes from age newborn to 18. You can find baby swings, highchairs, and strollers here! Books, puzzles, and other toys can be purchased at The Tot Spot to accessorize your child's room!

Photo Credit: The Tot Spot

