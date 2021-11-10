Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: The Tot Spot

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Credit: The Tot Spot
tot2.jpg
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 13:36:30-05

The Tot Spot is a family-owned and operated business in Owings Mills and has been around for 16 years! The owners of The Tot Spot are passionate about providing the opportunity for families to recycle their gently used items. They carry boys and girls clothing and shoes from age newborn to 18. You can find baby swings, highchairs, and strollers here! Books, puzzles, and other toys can be purchased at The Tot Spot to accessorize your child's room!

tot5.jpg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Tot-Spot-148227235192517
Instagram: @the_totspot

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019