Shop Small with Stevie: The Teal Antler Boutique

The Teal Antler is a woman’s boutique featuring the latest styles and trends for woman of all ages. They carry a wide variety of tops, denim, shoes, and accessories. The Teal Antler is known for their personal customer service, quality fashion items, and large selection of denim. There is also a formal line for prom, homecoming, and special occasions. They ship worldwide and conduct live sales regularly on Facebook, where customers can interact and shop products as they are being shown. The Teal Antler Boutique mobile app is available for download. They have a great group of stylists ready to help any woman find that perfect outfit.

Brittany Spies began The Teal Antler with her husband Bryan out of their home while working full time for Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, part time Medic for the Aberdeen Fire Department, and as a volunteer for the Perryville Fire Department. The Teal Antler Boutique is located on Bridge street in Elkton and in Forest Hill, Maryland! They also operate a mobile boutique to bring to events, most recently the Harford County Wine Festival.

Photo Credit: The Teal Antler Boutique

