The MAD Cottage is a retail store in Phoenix, Maryland, that carries rustic farmhouse-style furniture, vintage home decor, and Debi's Design Diary DIY Paint. There are so many unique items to choose from that will not disappoint! The owner of The MAD Cottage, Sheelah Lopez, says she plans to expand her store to create a workshop where people can participate in DIY projects!

Photo Credit: Sheelah Lopez

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-MAD-Cottage-107115257455096

Instagram: @themadcottage