Shop Small with Stevie: Switch Purse

Jill Marie Louden creates unique reversible purses called Switch Purses, based out of Perry Hall, Maryland! Each Switch Purse comes with a removable liner, to protect the other side. It is truly two purses in one which is practical and affordable! Some of the purses are made from concert t-shirts that have straps that resemble guitar straps. These purses are fun and one of a kind! You can purchase a Switch Purse on her website: www.switchpurse.com. If you would like a custom-made order, you can also contact her via email or social media. Jill also creates kids' sports teams t-shirts, or even shirts from a passed loved one as a keepsake. Jill is a breast cancer survivor and makes some Switch Purses out of pink ribbon fabric (or any ribbons for any cancer). She donates the proceeds to local cancer organizations. Jill is very passionate about cancer awareness and hopes to hire some survivors as her business grows.

Photo Credit: Jill Louden

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/switchpurse

Instagram: @switchpurse

Twitter: @switchpurse