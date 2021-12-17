Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Stevie Lynn's Bowtique

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Credit: Staci Smith
Shop Small with Stevie: Stevie Lynn's Bowtique
Posted at 12:54 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:54:19-05

Staci Smith is the owner of Stevie Lynn's Bowtique, which is located on Main Street in North East, Maryland. Stevie Lynn's Bowtique is a one stop shop and carries everything from trendy clothing to shoes, accessories, gifts and more! They offer sizes Small-3XL. At Stevie Lynn's Bowtique, there is truly something for everyone! From beard soap for your man, to poppers for your little one, and jewelry for your aunt. Staci Smith's goal is to create an environment where you feel confident, encouraged, and honest. It's all about surrounding yourself with happiness! You can shop in person and online. You can also shop by using the Stevie Lynn's Bowtique mobile app!

Shop Small with Stevie: Stevie Lynn's Bowtique

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevielynnsbowtiques
Instagram: @stevielynnsbowtique

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019