Shop Small with Stevie: Stevie Lynn's Bowtique

Staci Smith is the owner of Stevie Lynn's Bowtique, which is located on Main Street in North East, Maryland. Stevie Lynn's Bowtique is a one stop shop and carries everything from trendy clothing to shoes, accessories, gifts and more! They offer sizes Small-3XL. At Stevie Lynn's Bowtique, there is truly something for everyone! From beard soap for your man, to poppers for your little one, and jewelry for your aunt. Staci Smith's goal is to create an environment where you feel confident, encouraged, and honest. It's all about surrounding yourself with happiness! You can shop in person and online. You can also shop by using the Stevie Lynn's Bowtique mobile app!

Photo Credit: Staci Smith

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevielynnsbowtiques

Instagram: @stevielynnsbowtique