Shop Small with Stevie: Something Else

Something Else is located in Baltimore and has been in business for 54 years! This shop is primarily a women's boutique where you can find unique quality clothing, unusual art jewelry, and accessories! They carry different quirky indie brands along with vintage inspired lines and USA-made products! Something Else appeals to a large demographic-ages 18-80 and the staff loves cats! Their high-quality products are comfortable and made to last!

Photo Credit: Something Else

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SomethingElseMtWashington

Instagram: @somethingelsemtw