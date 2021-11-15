Watch
Shop Small with Stevie: Something Else

Photo Credit: Something Else
Something Else
Posted at 6:34 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 18:34:01-05

Something Else is located in Baltimore and has been in business for 54 years! This shop is primarily a women's boutique where you can find unique quality clothing, unusual art jewelry, and accessories! They carry different quirky indie brands along with vintage inspired lines and USA-made products! Something Else appeals to a large demographic-ages 18-80 and the staff loves cats! Their high-quality products are comfortable and made to last!

Something Else

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SomethingElseMtWashington
Instagram: @somethingelsemtw

