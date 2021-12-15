Shop Small with Stevie: Silver & Sassy and The Silver Buckle

Silver & Sassy and The Silver Buckle are sisters stores next to each other in North East, Maryland with everything you're looking for! The Silver Buckle & Silver & Sassy are owned by two sisters, Kathy Jamison and Lauri Crothers. Silver & Sassy is a shop where you can purchase stylish women's clothing, jewelry, handbags, shoes, and other lovely accessories! The Silver Buckle has a variety of products to spice up your home! You can purchase Annie Sloan's Chalk Paint, candles, pillows, wall decor, and there is a great selection of holiday items to choose from!

Photo Credit: Kathy Jamison & Lauri Crothers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cottagechicnortheast

Instagram: @the_silver_buckle