Shop Small with Stevie: Painted Daisy Marketplace

Travel over to the Painted Daisy Marketplace in Forest Hill! The Painted Daisy Marketplace is not only a gift shop, but also a retail and clothing boutique all in one! They sell locally made seasonal home decor, candles, jewelry, clothing, tumblers, Wood Flowers, and other custom-made items! The staff at the Painted Daisy Marketplace regularly do Facebook Lives where they showcase their locally made products!
Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 12:41:39-05
