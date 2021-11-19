Shop Small with Stevie: Painted Daisy Marketplace

Travel over to the Painted Daisy Marketplace in Forest Hill! The Painted Daisy Marketplace is not only a gift shop, but also a retail and clothing boutique all in one! They sell locally made seasonal home decor, candles, jewelry, clothing, tumblers, Wood Flowers, and other custom-made items! The staff at the Painted Daisy Marketplace regularly do Facebook Lives where they showcase their locally made products!

Painted Daisy Marketplace

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/painteddaisymarketplace/