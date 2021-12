Ooh La La Boutique MD has been in business since 2017 and is in Pikesville off Reisterstown road. This local boutique is filled with classy, modest clothing for women and teenagers! You can mix and match skirts and tops to create the perfect outfit for you! Stylish dresses and jumpers are also sold here at an affordable price.

Their motto: "We give you the confidence to be the best you can be"

Photo Credit: Ooh La La Boutique Baltimore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oohlalamd

Instagram: @oohlalamd